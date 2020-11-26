Mozel Sanders volunteers prepping for hot meal distribution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of warm Thanksgiving meals will be served to people in need. WISH-TV is proud to partner with The Mozel Sanders Foundation for its annual dinner.

This is the 49th year the foundation has served the Indianapolis community and normally prepares 40,000 meals on Thanksgiving Day. This year the foundation has had to make changes due to the pandemic and is making 10,000 meals.

Instead of working in one large kitchen, dinner will be served using 15 kitchens and 700 volunteers. Typically, there are anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers. Meals will also be delivered to those in need. In the past, the foundation has distributed a scholarship in conjunction with their thanksgiving day efforts. This year the funds are going to essential workers.

The greatest need continues to be financial assistance to help with the costs of serving such a large number of meals. You can contribute to the foundation by going to the website at mozelsanders.org or text the word Mozel to 313131. A $20 donation feeds a family of four.

Satellite locations to pick up meals include Capital City Church at 8925 East 42nd Street, Faith Center at 1634 East Minnesota Street, First Christian M.B. Church at 6190 East 38th Street, Friendship Baptist Church at 1301 N Goodlet Grace, Mercy Assembly at 4601 East Emerson and Tabernacle Presbyterian Church at 418 East 34th Street.

