Muggles to unite for 8 days of ‘Harry Potter’ films

Daniel Radcliffe (from left), Emma Watson and Rupert Grint attend the “Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1” world film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on Nov. 11, 2010, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday will be the start of eight days of “Harry Potter” films at a city art museum.

The films are part of the Newfields’ Summer Nights Film Series presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis. The “Harry Potter” series will start Saturday night with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at The Amphitheater. That movie is sold-out, but tickets remained Wednesday for the other shows from Sunday through July 20.

Newfields said in a news release, “All films will be accompanied by feature concessions, including butter beer and drinks brewed by Sun King Brewing Co. Snacks and other small bites will also be available for purchase.”

Tickets are $8 for museum members, $12 for all other muggles. The films are free for children 5 and younger. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Films at the Newfields amphitheater will start at 9:30 p.m. Films in The Toby theater will start at 8 p.m.

Newfields is at 4000 N. Michigan Road.

Here is the schedule of films (plus locations) with tickets still available: