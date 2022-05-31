Local

Multimillion-dollar estate being marketed as Carmel’s ‘hidden gem’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — In the center of the gated Waterfront of West Clay neighborhood in Carmel, there’s a mansion that The Carrie Holle Real Estate Group has deemed as one of the city’s “hidden gems.”

The estate is complete with 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, sits on a private lake, and is nearly 30,000 square feet.

Between three levels, it includes an indoor, outdoor, and kiddie pool, basketball courts, theater room, two-lane bowling alley and a ballroom. It also comes with a boathouse and an elevator to help you maneuver the levels.

Dream Home Media LLC Dream Home Media LLC Dream Home Media LLC

The price for the estate is set at $6.9 million.

Watch the videos to find out what part of the tour caught the eyes of All Indiana’s Randall Newsome and real estate agent Carrie Holle.

The home is located at 11731 Cold Creek Court.