Multiple central Indiana schools closed due to threats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple central Indiana school districts have canceled in-person learning and switched to eLearning Friday due to alleged threats that came in overnight.

Center Grove School Corporation has been shut down without e-learning and released the following statement:

Center Grove Schools will be closed on Friday, April 14, 2023 with no eLearning due to a bomb threat. School building staff should not report today. All events are canceled. The district is one of 35 across the state of Indiana that received the same threat late last night. Homeland Security is investigating this situation. The decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Center Grove Police Department, Homeland Security, and other agencies. Center Grove Community School Corporation



Noblesville Schools announced they will be switching to e-learning so they can work with law enforcement to further investigate the threat.

We received an anonymous bomb threat that came in over night that was sent to approximately 40 school districts throughout Indiana. Out of an abundance of caution we have called an eLearning day so we can work with law enforcement to further investigate this threat and ensure the safety of our schools. Some of our teachers and families may not be fully prepared for eLearning and we encourage flexibility today. We expect to have an update for staff and families later today. Thank you for your patience and support. Noblesville Schools

FBI Indianapolis released the following statement to News 8:

The FBI is aware of these threats and we are working in coordination with our state and local law enforcement partners to investigate.

Affected schools

Center Grove School Corporation-closed

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools – eLearning

Lebanon Community Schools -eLearning

Marion Community Schools- eLearning

Middlebury Community Schools- eLearning

Noblesville Schools- eLearning

Northwest Allen County Schools- eLearning

Oak Hill United School Corporation- eLearning

Shelby Eastern Schools-eLearning

Shelbyville Central Schools- eLearning

Southwestern Consolidated Schools eLearning

Tipton Community School Corporation- eLearning

Western School Corporation-eLearning

News 8 has reached out to homeland security for more information regarding the threat.