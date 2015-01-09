Multiple crashes reported on I-65 in Boone Co.

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – I-65 in Boone County Friday morning had so many crashes, some officials were suggesting people should just avoid traveling in the northbound lanes altogether.

Around 7 a.m., a natural gas truck crashed around the 139-mile marker. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, three different semis jack-knifed in a nearby area.

All of the crashes have happened in the northbound lanes. There was one crash at the 143-mile marker, but no lane restrictions were in place. That semi was in the median. The other two semis jack-knifed at the 146-mile marker and the 149-mile marker. No one was seriously injured in the incidents.

The crashes happened as a result of slick spots along I-65.

Police in Delaware County were also busy overnight after two semis jack-knifed on Interstate 69 near the 245-mile marker, police dispatchers said.

As of about 4 a.m., one of the semis had been towed. The crashes happened in the northbound lanes, closing them to traffic during crash cleanup. As of 4 a.m., one lane was open and one was closed while crews worked to get the second semi towed.

Dispatchers said no one was injured.

