Multiple departments battle fire at Milroy Pallet in Rush County

Smoke is visible from a fire near Milroy, Indiana, on May 13, 2022. (Photo Provided/David Slaton)

MILROY, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple Rush County fire departments were battling a blaze Friday at a pallet manufacturing business, the Waldron Community Volunteer Fire Department says.

Milroy Pallet is located about 2 miles southeast of Milroy. It’s about an hour’s drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The Waldron department says smoke from the fire was visible about 5:30 p.m. Friday for 20 miles around. The department described it as a “fully engulfed structure fire.”

No word was initially available on whether anyone was hurt or what may have caused the fire.

The pallet maker’s website says the business at 3018 W. County Road 1050 South began in 1996 and specializes in new custom pallets, crates, recycled pallets, and many other pallet services. The business also provides firewood from cutoffs, and sawdust for animal bedding.