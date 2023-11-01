Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Multiple departments battle scrapyard fire

Multiple departments battle scrapyard fire

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire at a local scrapyard brought multiple departments together to battle the flames.

Wayne Township Fire Department was sent just before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to the scrapyard fire in the 2200 block of South Holt Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. That’s near the I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway interchange.

Crews say no structures were involved.

No word if anyone was injured because of the fire. Marion County Emergency Management says there was no danger to the public.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Fire engulfs press box at...
Local News /
Chief assures residents Morgan County...
News /
WNBA announces details for 2024...
Indiana Fever /
Health Spotlight: Home remedies for...
Health Spotlight /
Ellie Mae debuts at Indiana...
Crime Watch 8 /
4 Indiana city councilors join...
Political News /
Arnold Place affordable housing named...
Multicultural News /
A 5th IU fraternity placed...
News /