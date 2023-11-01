Multiple departments battle scrapyard fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire at a local scrapyard brought multiple departments together to battle the flames.

Wayne Township Fire Department was sent just before 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to the scrapyard fire in the 2200 block of South Holt Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis. That’s near the I-70 and Sam Jones Expressway interchange.

Crews say no structures were involved.

No word if anyone was injured because of the fire. Marion County Emergency Management says there was no danger to the public.