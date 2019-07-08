Multiple fire calls on west side; thousands without power

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of residents were without power on the west side as firefighters respond to multiple calls.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said about 12:15 p.m. that it was responding to several fire calls around 38th Street and I-465 on the city’s west side.

However, no fires were found. The fire department said one person was pulled from a stuck elevator.

The Indianapolis Fire Department, Speedway Police Department, Pike Township Fire Department and Brownsburg Fire Department are assisting. None of the authorities had reported by 4 p.m. what caused the fire calls or the outages.

Indianapolis Power & Light Co. reported more than 2,000 outages shortly before 12:25 p.m. It appeared most if not all power had been restored by midafternoon.

During the outage, traffic lights were out at 38th Street and Shore Drive west of I-465.