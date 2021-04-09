Local

Multiple people hurt in crash that closes I-465 lanes on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple people were injured in a crash on I-465 on the city’s south side.

All lanes of westbound I-465 are closed near mile marker 1. That’s between Madison and Keystone avenues.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m.

The nearby northbound and southbound ramps of I-65 are also closed.

Dispatchers with Indiana State Police said four people were hurt. One victim had to have a foot amputated.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police say it could be several hours before track is back to normal.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.