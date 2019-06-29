Multiple people sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash between a Greyhound bus and a truck sent multiple people to the hospital early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near McCarty and Missouri streets, just south of Lucas Oil Stadium.

IMPD said several people on the bus were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police believe one of the drivers ran a red light, causing the crash. It’s unclear which driver ran the light.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

