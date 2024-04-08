Multiple Powerball and Double Play tickets worth $50k sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On a night when the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was won on a single ticket sold in Oregon, two Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets and one Double Play ticket purchased for Saturday night’s drawing are each worth $50,000.

The $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:

Way To Go/Marathon located at 2620 S. Lincoln Blvd. in Marion, Indiana

Handy Spot Liquor #6 located at 320 W. Lake St. in Topeka, Indiana

The $50,000 winning Powerball Double Play ticket was purchased at Smoke Shop located at 492 S. College Ave. in Rensselaer, Indiana.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, April 6, are: 22-27-44-52-69 with the Powerball of 9. The winning Double Play numbers for Saturday, April 6, are: 16-19-56-59-66 with the Powerball of 14. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.