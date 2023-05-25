Multivehicle crash closes I-69 southbound in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Three lanes are blocked on I-69 southbound near 106th Street and East 96th Street for the next hour due to a multivehicle crash in Fishers.

According to a tweet from Fishers Fire Department, the crash occurred on I-69 Southbound at the 203-mile marker off the 96th Street exit.

The fast lane is open, all others are closed as of 4:12 p.m. Thursday. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes such as Allisonville Road and Cumberland Road.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.