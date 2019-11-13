Muncie city councilman with criminal record refuses to resign or abstain

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A city councilman refused to apologize for a criminal record which state officials tell News 8 should have kept him away from local government.

The Delaware County Republican Party asked Muncie councilman John Hampton to resign or the council to expel him Tuesday night.

He did neither. In fact, Councilwoman Lynn Peters asked him to abstain from voting in case his presence resulted in legal challenges but he also refused to do that as well.

“I have nothing to say,” was Hampton’s response when News 8 confronted him after the meeting about the letter penned by county Republican Chair Victor Whitehead.

According to online court records, Hampton pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Dealing Marijuana in June 1998. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail with 1 year suspended.

Whitehead’s letter also references a felony conviction of possession of a controlled substance but News 8 could not independently verify the details.

Whitehead states both charges were reduced to misdemeanors.

State law bars all people with felony convictions from running for local government offices like city council.

The Secretary of State’s office tells News 8, even if the charges were reduced to misdemeanors later, the law still applies.

“I have nothing to say,” Hampton said when we asked if it was appropriate for him to have a felony conviction in his past and still be on council.

“To me he needs to step down. Resign or forcibly removed,” said Brad Polk, a Republican city councilman, who read the letter from Whitehead dated Nov. 8 at the meeting Tuesday.

Whitehead had a prior commitment and was unable to attend the meeting.

As Polk read the letter, Hampton leaned back in his chair, resting his head against his palm and finger and did not say a word. However, as residents continued to bring up the issue throughout the rest of the meeting, Hampton was dismissive at times, either interrupting or responding with comments like ‘Blah, blah, blah.’

Hampton was selected to the post in August by the Democratic Party caucus to fill a seat when Denise Moore was forced to resign since she already was on the Fire Merit Commission.

“I was in disbelief that someone else did not catch that from the Democrat Party,” Polk said. “He submitted a letter. They should have done a background check. They should move forward with the removal.”

News 8 left messages with Delaware County Democratic Party Chair Allie Craycraft but did not get a response.

The attorney for the Muncie Council said Tuesday night he does not think the state statute applies but will draw up any legal document the Council would want to write.

Polk disagrees. “Obvious it is state law,” he said.

Polk said he didn’t think the Council could take action Tuesday without proper notice. But he hopes the prosecutor or the state attorney general will examine the issue.

He and everyone else on Council could not provide a clear answer Tuesday night about the legality of Hampton’s votes and whether his presence on Council would invalidate results or provide ammunition for a legal challenge.

“A little bit worried,” Polk admitted.

Hampton did not provide the deciding vote in any of the resolutions or ordinances Tuesday, but he did suggest several amendments which were adopted by the Council.

Hampton did not run for reelection in November and so his term ends in December.

Polk also pointed out a similar situation kept another Democrat off the ballot earlier this year. Whitehead challenged Monte Murphy’s bid for City Council because he was convicted of a felony back in 2010 when he was on council. That was also later reduced to a misdemeanor. Murphy was kept off the ballot.

Whitehead estimates Hampton is receiving about $1,000 a month for his services from taxpayers.

When News 8 pressed Hampton about this detail and what he wants to say to taxpayers, he said simply, “Nothing for Channel 8.”