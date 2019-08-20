Muncie, developer agree to stop plans for steel-dust recycling facility

A Waelz Sustainable Products plant is slated to go on the site of the former Borg Warner plant on Kilgore Avenue, shown Aug. 5, 2019, in Muncie, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie city leaders and officials with Waelz Sustainable Products said Tuesday afternoon they have agreed to stop their controversial efforts to build a steel-dust recycling facility at the former BorgWarner plant.

The agreement calls for the Muncie Redevelopment Commission to purchase the 85 acres that Waelz bought and find a different buyer.

The announcement happened hours before a community-led forum on the project set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Muncie Central High School.

The deal also came a day before the Muncie City Council’s Government Administration Committee was to discuss elements of the project. That meeting was canceled on Tuesday afternoon. So many residents were expected for Wednesday’s committee meeting that it was moved to the Cornerstone Center for the Arts.

The action came three weeks after a chaotic City Council meeting where hundreds of people had to be turned away to give comments. The majority were upset about potential contamination from mercury and other toxic materials.

Waelz officials said they were going to invest $75 million in the facility and would create 90 jobs. Waelz purchased the land from a private party for an undisclosed amount of money.

Megan Quirk, the attorney for the Muncie Redevelopment Commission, said negotiations are continuing for the purchase price and other details. She told News 8 she hopes to present the details at the next commission meeting on Sept. 5.

For liability reasons, Quirk has asked city officials not to be interviewed about the deal.