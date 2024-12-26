Muncie AutoZone destroyed by fire; officials estimate $3 million in damages
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Almost $3 million in damages were reported after a large fire destroyed an auto parts store in Muncie early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out just before 6 a.m.
Muncie Fire Chief Dan Burford tells News 8 they were called to the AutoZone at 2210 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on a report of a large commercial fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Burford says the building is a total loss. “Preliminary estimates of loss are around $3 million, including structure and inventory,” Burford said.
It took the department several hours to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.
