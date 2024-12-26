51°
Indianapolis

Muncie AutoZone destroyed by fire; officials estimate $3 million in damages

(Provided Photo/Muncie Fire Chief Dan Burford)
(Provided Photo/Muncie Fire Chief Dan Burford)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Almost $3 million in damages were reported after a large fire destroyed an auto parts store in Muncie early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m.

Muncie Fire Chief Dan Burford tells News 8 they were called to the AutoZone at 2210 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on a report of a large commercial fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Burford says the building is a total loss. “Preliminary estimates of loss are around $3 million, including structure and inventory,” Burford said.

It took the department several hours to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.

(Provided Photos/Muncie Fire Chief Dan Burford)

