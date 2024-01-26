Muncie government orders unsafe hotel closed

The Muncie Inn is shown in July 2023 at 414 N. Madison St., in Muncie, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Travelodge opened in 1963 in downtown Muncie has been tagged unsafe after an inspection, the Muncie city government said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The Muncie Inn was found to have multiple code violations, safety risks and fire hazards, the city says. The owner was told to vacate the building at 414 N. Madison St., which is west of the White River bridge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

For more than 20 years, neighbors have complained of drug use, prostitution and other crimes at the hotel.

The city’s post said, “In preparation to provide services for the people currently residing at the Muncie Inn, the City met with our homelessness providers, who have ensured ample emergency shelter and resources to assist in locating permanent housing.”

People living at The Muncie Inn who need help were asked to call Muncie HUB homeless service at 765-282-3948.