Muncie police invite kids to cool off with water balloon fun

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – It was cops versus kids in an epic water balloon fight Wednesday afternoon at Heekin Park.

Like the Wild West, the Muncie Police Department threw down the gauntlet with a Facebook post challenging all kids at high noon — really 3 o’clock — near the basketball court.

Dozens of boys and girls answered the call and held their own. They dowsed all the officers and a few deputies with water balloons and water guns.

The tide turned as officers resorted to using the hose, but it was all in good fun.

Parents said they hope it’s a gesture that is remembered by their kids in the weeks and years to come.

Parent Mandi Hacker said, “I think it will in the long run. Kids will be able to look back and say, ‘Hey, I know that officer. I had fun with that officer.’ They can look at them later on and they know they can connect with them and they’re not the bad guys out there.”

And not a bad way to cool off one such a hot day.

This is the first time Muncie police have done this although they did have an impromptu snowball fight last winter.

