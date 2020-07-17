Local

Muncie man killed, 1 injured in head-on crash

by: Staff Reports
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Daleville Thursday afternoon, state police say.

According to Indiana State Police, 36-year-old Kevin Noble, of Muncie, died after the 2007 Ford cargo van he was driving eastbound was struck head-on on State Road 67, which is the Muncie Bypass. That’s near Sam Pierce Chevrolet in Daleville between County Roads 700 West and 800 West.

Police say Colin Estes, 34, of Anderson, was traveling westbound around 3 p.m. when he drove his 2006 Dodge Ram left of the center line, striking Noble’s vehicle.

Noble was pronounced dead at the scene. Estes was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

