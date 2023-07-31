Muncie man killed, 19 others injured in block party mass shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and at least 19 others were injured after a mass shooting at a community block party in Muncie.

Witnesses say multiple people fired shots into the crowd. Police are still looking for leads.

The intersection of Hackley and Willard switched from community fun to community tragedy. A small memorial has been placed here. Although the reason for this shooting isn’t clear, community members say this senseless violence has to stop.

Shots rang out into the night. Witnesses say many of the bullets had no clear target, but 19 people were hit, and one man was killed.

“Being that my nephew was the victim, and that really touched home. When I get to thinking about how I feel about the violence in our community. It’s a terrible thing because of the way our youth is now,” said Johnny Strong.

He says he’s a community activist, and says the community has seen a lot of loss, but never like this. He says the man who died is his nephew, 30-year-old Joseph Barner. He’s known as Joe Smooth, and while police are still investigating, strong is also hoping to get answers.

“A lot of crying. A lot of crying. A lot of agitated people. A lot of people that were real angry,” he said.

“When tragedy like this happens, there’s not much you can do but work towards a more peaceful and loving community.”

“It’s sad that people don’t think about others when they do stupid things like that,” said community member Vinny Lane. “I just feel like we need to be more worried about just sticking together and stopping the violence.”

And pray.

“We bind the enemy that comes to steal, kill, and destroy, but he says that we come so that we may have life,” said one community member during an impromptu prayer.

All week, the city had been celebrating it’s “Back2Muncie” celebration. Although the block party where the shooting happened was not connected to the celebrations, everyone can feel it’s impact.

A gospel celebration at McCulloch Park was cancelled but those who came help an impromptu prayer session. While police work to figure out what happened, Strong says it’ll take a bit longer to solve the problem.

“The more we pour off into our youth, the more we get back. We can’t give up on our streets.”