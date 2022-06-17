Local

Muncie man killed in crash on SB I-465 near I-74

The scene of a fatal crash on southbound I-465 in Indianapolis on June 17, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash early Friday morning on southbound I-465 on the city’s southeast side killed a man from Muncie, according to Indiana State Police.

Shortly before 4 a.m., police were called to a crash involving a Chevrolet Malibu and a Jeep near the I-74 interchange.

Officers arrived and found 31-year-old Joseph Dely, of Muncie, unresponsive and trapped inside the Jeep. Dely died at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the Malibu, 22-year-old Teriyon Carter, of Indianapolis, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the Carter hit the left rear of Dely’s Jeep, causing the Jeep to spin and then roll several times, say state police.

Police believe Carter was distracted by his cell phone before the crash. Results of a toxicology test are pending.

The southbound lanes of I-465 were closed for several hours due to investigation and cleanup.