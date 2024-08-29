Search
Muncie pool closes for year after break-ins, vandalism

Tuhey Pool in July 2022. (Provided Photo/Tuhey Pool on Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tuhey Pool will not open for Labor Day weekend — or the rest of 2024 — after being hit by what the city government on Thursday called “multiple break ins and acts of vandalism in recent weeks.”

The pool was also closed the last two weekends. The pool had been scheduled to be open daily through the summer until Aug. 2, and then only on weekends through the Labor Day holiday.

“We are disheartened that the actions of a few have affected so many,” the city government said in a social media post.

The pool is located along the White River off West North Street, just northwest of downtown Muncie.

The social post included photos that appear to show damage inside a pool building.

The Tuhey Pool will not open for Labor Day weekend — or the rest of 2024 — after being hit by what the city government on Aug. 29, 2024, called “multiple break ins and acts of vandalism in recent weeks.” (Provided Photo/Muncie City Government via Facebook)
