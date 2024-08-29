Muncie pool closes for year after break-ins, vandalism

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Tuhey Pool will not open for Labor Day weekend — or the rest of 2024 — after being hit by what the city government on Thursday called “multiple break ins and acts of vandalism in recent weeks.”

The pool was also closed the last two weekends. The pool had been scheduled to be open daily through the summer until Aug. 2, and then only on weekends through the Labor Day holiday.

“We are disheartened that the actions of a few have affected so many,” the city government said in a social media post.

The pool is located along the White River off West North Street, just northwest of downtown Muncie.

The social post included photos that appear to show damage inside a pool building.

