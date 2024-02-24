Muncie takes another step toward long-awaited skateboarding park

Designs for a skate park at Westside Park in Muncie, Indiana. (Image Provided/Hunger Skateparks)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — In Muncie, skateboarding on public property is against the law.

Muncie residents since at least 2020 have made a push for to get the city government to build a skateboarding park.

Muncie first announced in 2022 that it’d build a public skateboarding facility in Westside Park. The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County even set up a site for donations, called Muncie Skate Park Fund.

Hunger Skateparks of Bloomington finished designs last year. Those designs are on its website.

In a news release issued Friday, the city government said, “The engineering and design work were ready to go in 2023, but permits from the Department of Natural Resources were required before construction could begin.”

Westside Park runs along the White River, and the Natural Resources generally reviews construction in flood-prone areas. The park is off West White River Boulevard.

With the state’s approval in hand, the city says, government leaders in March will consider bids for the 15,000-square-foot project. That process could take up to six weeks.

Last words: Still no timeline for construction.

Skateboarding made its debut at the Olympic Games in 2020 in Tokyo. It’ll return this summer for the Paris Olympics.