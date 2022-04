Local

Muncie teachers in for a surprise their next paycheck

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie Community School Board approved the largest raises in district history for Muncie teachers.

Teachers will receive additional compensation who have been with the school for five years or more. This change puts Muncie as one of the top-paying school districts in the state of Indiana.

The district’s director of public education says they are serious about attracting the best of the best and rewarding those who stick around.