Muncie will go ahead with Fourth of July fireworks

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Muncie will go ahead with two nights of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, even as other communities have canceled their planned celebrations due to coronavirus restrictions.

The first show is planned for 10 p.m. on July 4 at Muncie Central High School, 801 N. Walnut St., and will be synchronized to music. The second show, at dusk on July 5, will be held Prairie Creek Reservoir, 300 N. High St.

Both shows will adhere to the state’s reopening plan, the city said in a Tuesday news release. Face coverings are recommended, and social distancing is encouraged.

People who attend the first show and would like to remain in their cars can tune their radios to 104.1 for the synchronized music show.