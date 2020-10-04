Muncie woman dead, 4 injured in 4-vehicle crash on I-65 near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman is dead and four others were injured after a crash late Saturday morning on Interstate 65 near the Franklin exit.

Crews responded to reports of a serious crash in the southbound lanes of I-65 just before noon, according to Indiana State Police.

When they arrived, they found Cristine Lykins, 55, of Muncie, unresponsive. Lykins died at the scene, ISP said. Four others were injured taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, ISP said.

Lykins was driving a Buick in the southbound lane when she rear-ended a stopped pick-up, which led to a chain reaction. A 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were sitting in the backseat of the car and were ejected through the windshield. ISP says they believe none of the people in the Buick were wearing seatbelts.

The pick-up then hit an sport-utility vehicle. The drivers of the pick-up and SUV were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, investigators said.

The fourth vehicle was a stopped semi tractor-trailer, which was bumped as a result of the chain reaction. The driver left the scene. ISP says they’re following leads to try to find the driver of the semi.

Investigators believe traffic was backed up in the area because of road construction.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for more than two hours after the crash, ISP said.