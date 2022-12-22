Local

Muncie woman dies after rescue from morning fire at apartment

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old Muncie woman died in a Thursday morning apartment fire, the Muncie Fire Department says.

Carolyn Fisher tried to put out the fire, but was overcome by smoke and heat, says Matt Grindstaff, chief investigator for Muncie Fire Department.

She was rescued from her burning apartment and taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

Firefighters were sent at 8:20 a.m. to the fire in a four-apartment house in the 800 block of South Madison Avenue, which is a few blocks south of downtown Muncie.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire started from smoking in bed. The fire was ruled as accidental.

An autopsy will be scheduled.