Drum Corps International shines light on music education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shining a light on music education. That’s one of the themes at this weekend’s Drum Corps International showcase.

More than 6,000 students from across the nation are performing here at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. This includes a spirited ensemble of 7th and 8th graders from various Indiana schools.

“We’ve got 25 corps performing today, and we will have 12 corps performing tomorrow in the top 12,” said Nate Boudreaux, chief executive officer for Drum Corps International. “These performers put thousands of hours of rehearsal time honing their craft.”

Bands are effortlessly capturing the hearts of the audience with each note played and each beat felt. Students have honed their skills under the guidance of Drum Corps instructors, eager to display their newfound musical abilities.

“We’ve hosted 80 some odd events across the country so these kids have put over 10,000 miles on the road,” Boudreaux said. “They go from city to city performing in front of different audiences.”

Among the stars this weekend will be a band made up entirely on Indiana students.

“That includes a really cool one called INPact Honor Band which is made up of 500 middle school students from all around Indiana,” Boudreaux said. “It’s an opportunity for middle school band teachers to nominate band students all across Indiana to participate in this program.”

Adding to the excitement, the “Shining a Light” feature on Monument Circle will celebrate music education Friday evening, showcasing the INPact Band- a dynamic group of 7th and 8th graders who will perform after attending workshops.

INPact has become not just a band, but a beacon of inspiration illuminating the path for future musicians and setting the stage of musical brilliance.

“We’ve got tens of thousands of fans in town for the event,” Boudreaux said. “It’s the super bowl of marching music.”