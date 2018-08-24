Music, drinks and a lot of food: Indy GreekFest set to get underway Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Indy Greek Fest on Aug. 24, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) - For those who have yet to make weekend plans, this may be for you.

Greek Fest will be back in action Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the 45th year. It will be in Carmel at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Indianapolis Greek Fest

Those in attendance can expect to see all things related to the Greek culture including music, dancing, drinks and a lot of food.

"The Greeks are renowned for their hospitality and when they come here, we treat you like family. When you are invited as a guest to a Greek home, we are always welcoming and provide you a lot to eat. If you walk away from a Greek home hungry, it is your own fault," said GreekFest Chef Tony Filis.

The festival will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and go until 10 p.m. Saturday will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free but parking is $5 at the church.

For more information on GreekFest, click here.