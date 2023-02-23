Local

Music for All festival returning to Indianapolis

A crowd of music lovers enjoying Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra performing during the "Symphony on the Prairie" concert series. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About 3,000 music students and educators will gather in Indianapolis for the Music for All national festival from March 31-April 2.

A total of 66 high school and middle school music concert bands, orchestras, percussion ensembles, and chamber ensembles from 17 states have been selected to perform at concert venues across the city in the 2023 festival. This year also marks the first festival since the event concluded early due to the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Concerts will be in Butler University’s Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler’s Howard L. Schrott Center for the Performing Arts, Butler’s Event Center in Shelton Auditorium, the Warren Performing Arts Center on the city’s east side, and the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The festival will also include the Honor Band of America and the Jazz Band of America.

Festival concerts are open to the public. Tickets for the Honor Band of America and Jazz Band of America concerts on April 2 are available to purchase from Clowes Memorial Hall ticket office. Other concerts are free of charge.

Concert schedules and ticket information are online.