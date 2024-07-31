Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Musician Lisa Loeb says acoustic guitar was stolen at Indianapolis hotel

Musician Lisa Loeb is asking for help tracking down an acoustic guitar she says was stolen from outside the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. (Photo by Lisa Loeb via X)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Musician Lisa Loeb is asking for help tracking down an acoustic guitar she says was stolen from outside the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Loeb, who performed Monday at Hendricks Live! in Plainfield, posted on X early Wednesday morning that the guitar was stolen from outside the luxury hotel on West Washington Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The acoustic guitar, a Taylor 512-C (#9765) with gold tuners., was inside a pink and red soft case. A police report obtained by News 8 listed the value of the guitar at $4,000.

Loeb, best known for her 90s chart-topper “Stay,” asked followers to email webmaster@lisaloeb.com with any information. Tips can also be left with IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

US job openings at the...
News /
18 months of Miller work...
Local News /
Live blog: Day 2 of...
Delphi Murders /
Here’s how Indiana ranks nationally...
Indiana News /
Semi hits, kills person walking...
Indiana News /
Foster Success provides critical support...
Local News /
RFK Jr. officially on Indiana’s...
Election /
First interest rate cut in...
National News /