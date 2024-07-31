Musician Lisa Loeb says acoustic guitar was stolen at Indianapolis hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Musician Lisa Loeb is asking for help tracking down an acoustic guitar she says was stolen from outside the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Loeb, who performed Monday at Hendricks Live! in Plainfield, posted on X early Wednesday morning that the guitar was stolen from outside the luxury hotel on West Washington Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The acoustic guitar, a Taylor 512-C (#9765) with gold tuners., was inside a pink and red soft case. A police report obtained by News 8 listed the value of the guitar at $4,000.

Loeb, best known for her 90s chart-topper “Stay,” asked followers to email webmaster@lisaloeb.com with any information. Tips can also be left with IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.