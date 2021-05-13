Local

Musician Michael Feinstein returns to Carmel Palladium, opening new entertainment venue

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Michael Feinstein, an Emmy and Grammy-nominated singer and pianist, is back performing in Carmel.

He’ll be performing alongside a fellow decorated performer and longtime friend, Mellisa Manchester, at the Palladium.

Feinstein’s concert at the Palladium Saturday will be the first one he’s had with an in-person audience in more than a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. He talked with News 8’s Randall Newsome about what he’s looking forward to in his return.

Feinstein is also celebrating another project in Carmel with the opening of Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael. Music fans will be able to visit central Indiana’s newest entertainment club inside of the new boutique hotel at the Carmel City Center. The grand opening will feature four days of music from Feinstein and a joint performance with nationally celebrated singer and actress Storm Large.

The grand opening kicks off Thursday with a ribbon cutting and Feinstein’s first performance, which is sold out. It continues through the weekend, and Large will join Feinstein on stage Sunday.

Click here for tickets to “An Evening with Michael Feinstein with guest Melissa Manchester.” Get tickets online for Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael here.