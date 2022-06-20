Local

Musician Rob Dixon previews Black Music Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another week of Art & Soul celebrations in Indianapolis will be capped off Friday with Black Music Day.

Art & Soul, now in its 26th year, is a monthlong celebration of Black art, music, and culture put on by the Indy Arts Council.

Black Music Day will feature performances from Art & Soul Featured Artist Marrialle Sellars, Bashiri Asad, Yvonne Allu, and the Art & Soul Band. The band includes Brenda Williams, Brandon Meeks, Richard “Sleepy” Floyd, Steven Jones, and Rob Dixon.

Dixon, who stopped by Daybreak on Monday to talk about Black Music Day, says the event will highlight the Indianapolis music scene.

“There are so many accomplishments of Indiana natives, particularly African American Indianapolis natives. Indiana Avenue has such a great legacy in music. There is just such a rich history of music here in Indianapolis,” Dixon said. “It just means a lot to celebrate in fellowship with musicians.”

The Black Music Day celebration at the Orange Bridge along the canal (701 Canal Walk) runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.