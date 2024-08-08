Musicians set to compete in world championship located in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium is set to host the Drum Corps International World Championships from Thursday to Saturday, marking the 15th consecutive year the event will take place in Indianapolis.

This prestigious event will bring together the best marching music ensembles from around the world, celebrating thousands of exceptional brass musicians, percussionists, and color guard performers. Since mid-June, approximately 6,000 performers have traveled over 10,000 miles as part of the 2024 DCI Summer Tour, and now they are ready to compete for World Championship titles.

Spectators can look forward to captivating performances featuring stunning visual formations and dynamic choreography, set to a diverse array of musical genres including classical, jazz, pop, and rock. Over 40 drum and bugle corps, each with up to 165 dedicated members, will take the stage starting Thursday with the top 12 finalists competing in the grand finale on Saturday.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Indiana residents can enjoy a special discount on tickets for the DCI World Championship Finals by visiting www.dci.org/hoosiers.

Beyond the competition, several free, family-friendly DCI-sponsored events will be held around the city, including Shining A Light: On Music Education at Monument Circle on Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m., and the SoundSport International Music & Food Festival, presented by Jazz Wealth on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.