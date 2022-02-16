Local

NAACP to host CRT panel with Republican, Democrat legislators

McKinney School of Law at IUPUI (courtesy: James Brosher/Eric Rudd)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A public forum on critical race theory is scheduled for Wednesday night.

It’s being hosted by the Greater Indianapolis NAACP in partnership with the American Constitution Society and Black Law Students Association.

The event is titled, “Understanding the origin of Critical Race Theory: What it is and is not.”

The NAACP says it’s working to promote a better understanding of the origins of the theory, as well as how it impacts the community.

The forum will include discussion from Republican and Democrat state legislators, university professors and policy advocates.

A panel will be moderated by NAACP State President Barbara Bolling-Williams.

Panelists include:

State Rep. Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis

State Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis

State Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville

Kevin Brown, Richard S. Melvin Professor, IU Maurer School of Law

Michael Gonzalez, Senior Fellow, Heritage Foundation

Russell Skiba, Professor Emeritus, IU School of Education

Tt’s at the Indiana University McKinney School of Law at 530 W. New York St.

There is limited attendance available.

You can also join virtually.