Nancy Pelosi to headline Young Democrats of America Convention in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will join presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at the Young Democrats of America Convention in Indianapolis next week.

The announcement was made Sunday.

Pelosi, the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House, will speak Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. during the General Session.

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made history time and again, and today’s announcement is a historic one for our organization. We are thrilled to announce that Speaker Pelosi will address the YDA National Convention in Indianapolis this month,” said Katherin Chi, member of the YDA National Planning Committee and Vice-President of the Marion County Young Democrats. “After a period of record growth, IYD has worked for nearly two years to bring the largest gathering of young Democrats in the country to Indiana and we are incredibly honored to have a groundbreaking leader like Speaker Pelosi join us.”

Pelosi will join Pete Buttigieg in speaking at the convention. YDA announced Buttigieg’s appearance on Monday. Buttigieg will speak during the General Session on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the convention that will be held at Union Station July 17-20.

This year marks the first time the city will host the convention in it’s 90-year history. It is also the first time the Young Democrats of America have come to Indiana in more than 25 years.