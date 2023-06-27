Narcan available at every Wayne Township fire station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The entrance of every Wayne Township fire station and the Mount Jackson Cemetery now has a “NaloxBox,” the fire department announced Tuesday.

A “NaloxBox” is an opioid rescue box with overdose response tools, including Naloxone.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is an overdose reversal medication given through the nose, by muscle, under the skin, or through injection. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says it can temporarily reverse the effects of opioids, including heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.

More than 70,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2,811 people in Indiana died because of an overdose in 2021.

“Wayne Township believes that the Opioid Rescue Box has the potential to save lives and help

combat the opioid epidemic by providing access to naloxone,” the fire department said in a Tuesday release. “We hope to empower individuals and families to take action against overdose and prevent needless deaths.”

The state’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction is providing funding for the boxes.