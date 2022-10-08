Local

National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts mental awareness walk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness, also known as NAMI, hosted their “NAMIWalks Your Way” event Saturday morning.

Julie Hayden, the executive director of the Indianapolis walk, joined Daybreak and discussed a few details about the walk and why they hosted it.

“NAMI Greater Indianapolis as part of NAMI, is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country. We offer education, support groups, and advocacy for those living with a mental illness and their families, and everything we do is led by people with a lived experience,” Hayden said.

