National Bank of Indianapolis, New Direction Church team up to empower local community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Bank of Indianapolis has announced a new partnership with New Direction Church aimed at supporting and strengthening the local community.

Founded in 1993, the National Bank of Indianapolis was established as a locally owned institution to serve the needs of Indianapolis residents after larger banks were sold to out-of-market organizations.

According to Doug Talley, executive vice president of NBI, nonprofit banking has been a cornerstone of the bank’s mission from the start.

“Being a part of the community, helping it grow, and reinvesting in it has always been key to our work. This new partnership aligns perfectly with what Pastor Sullivan and New Direction Church are doing to benefit and uplift our community,” Talley said.

Rev. Dr. Kenneth Sullivan Jr., pastor of New Direction Church, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the potential for positive change in the Circle City.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our entire community to be blessed and benefit from initiatives we are rolling out, including the Home Buyers Assistance program. First-time homebuyers will receive down payment assistance, helping them take a significant step toward homeownership and financial stability,” Sullivan said.

In addition to homebuyer support, the partnership will also offer financial literacy courses to help Hoosiers better manage their finances and make informed decisions about saving and investing.