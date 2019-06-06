National Doughnut Day: Where to get a deal on a sweet treat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- It's a sweet celebration that only comes around twice a year: National Doughnut Day.
Whether you like yours glazed, yeasty, filled, or even covered with candied bacon, the deals on Friday are a good excuse to celebrate.
According to the Dunkin' website, National Doughnut Day started in 1938 when the Chicago Salvation Army honored women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The day has since been celebrated on the first Friday in June.
A second day dedicated to doughnuts falls on Nov. 5. Last year, Mental Floss took a look at the history of both days.
- The Donut Experiment: Get a free powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar doughnut with every purchase, excluding catering orders.
- The Donut Refinery: This Carmel shop will have special flavors, including watermelon margarita, strawberry shortcake and chocolate peanut butter fluff cronuts. They're also offering a deal for WISH-TV readers: Buy one dozen, get a half-dozen free.
- Dunkin': Get a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.
- Jack's Donuts: The chain, which started in New Castle, hasn't announced any specific deals, but the Plainfield location is hosting an all-day party.
- Krispy Kreme: The company plans to give out a million free doughnuts on Friday. If it reaches that goal, customers will have a chance to cash in on a second free doughnut later this month.
- Krenolies: Get a free glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, at the Noblesville or Fishers location.
- Rebellion Doughnuts: The shop in Noblesville will be "rolling out" six or so new flavors for the day.
- Rise'n Roll Bakery: The first 500 customers who make it to the Greenwood location will get a free doughnut.
- Taylor's Bakery: Head to either location on Friday to get a free glazed cake doughnut, plus a chance to win free doughnut holes for a year. Or show the bakery your Donut Day Indy vote, and get six free doughnut holes.
- Titus Bakery: In honor of the day's origins, the bakery will have "Salvation Army gals" handing out doughnut holes in period costume at the Westfield and Lebanon locations. And the Indiana Division of the Salvation Army will be handing out free Titus doughnuts on Monument Circle during WIBC's Donut Day Indy festivities.
If one stop's not enough, rally a group and head to the Donut Trail in Westfield, where you can follow a map and collect stickers to earn free doughnuts.
Local Headlines
Latest Crime News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
-
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.