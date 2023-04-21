National Drug Takeback Day on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everyone is encouraged to drop off expired, unused and unnecessary medications at disposal sites statewide on Saturday for Nation Drug Takeback Day.

Officials say you should not flush old medicine down the toilet or in the trash. Instead, consider dropping off your liquid and pill medication with authorities. They will also take vapes but no needles.

There are drop-off locations across Indiana for this national event. Most state police locations will be participating from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Area hospitals, fire, and police departments will also help properly get rid of the drugs.

The Attorney General, Todd Rokita will have a drop-off location set up at the State of Indiana Government Center North located at 100 N. Senate Avenue. He said, “Old medications are a serious threat that creates risk to children, friends, and family members.”