National Eucharistic Congress attendees excited to experience Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 60,000 people have convened in Indianapolis for the historic National Eucharistic Congress this week.

Of the 60,000 people, 17 countries are represented, and all 50 states.

One of the attendees representing California is Jeffrey Morgan.

Morgan has been to Indianapolis three times and says the city just gets better.

“I can see myself retiring here,” Morgan said. “This is marvelous, it’s clean. We live in Los Angeles, that is not a clean city…Indy is the heartland, there’s nothing but nice people in Indianapolis. If you just continue it, you will be the envy of the whole country.”

Morgan even got to enjoy a steak from Hyde Park Wednesday night.

Also from out west, Mandy Gustafson drove from Colorado to be in Indianapolis, and she plans to come back as soon as possible.

“Yes! Yes, I will! I would love to come back here and watch the Broncos beat Indy,” Gustafson said.

Archbishop Charles Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis says there are countless reasons Indianapolis is the perfect place for the event.

“It’s a great honor to be chosen, we do national events here very well here as the archdiocese and as a city,” Thompson said.

Morgan agrees with Thompson on the impact the city is having and thanked anyone behind the scenes for their role in making Indianapolis a great destination.

“I want to say thank you to the governor, and to the police, and to the firemen and to the emergency responders, the hospital personnel, everybody that is in support but behind the scenes, don’t get any credit,” Morgan said.

The congress will reach a special high on Saturday with a procession that runs from Capitol and Georgia to Monument Circle.