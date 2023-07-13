National French Fry Day 2023: Chow down with these deals

In this Sept. 14, 2011 file photo, fresh fries are scooped into containers during lunch in Gardiner, Maine. National French Fry Day 2023 is Thursday, July 13. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — French fries might just be the perfect side dish. They’re a perfect fit for both fancy steaks and fast-food chicken nuggets and they come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and flavors.

These terrific taters are so popular in the United States that they even have their own day: July 13.

Check out some of the delicious deals available for French fry fans on National French Fry Day 2023:

Burger King: Sign up for BK’s Royal Perks rewards club and get free fries every single week for the rest of 2023. This offer is valid only with the purchase of another menu item.

Hardee’s: My Rewards Members who use the app or website to buy French fries à la carte or as part of a combo will receive an offer for free small french fries with a $1 minimum purchase. The offer can be used once every 24 hours through Dec. 31.

Heinz and UberEats: Heinz is teaming up with Uber Eats to offer up to $5.70 off orders that include French fries. The offer is good for participating Uber Eats restaurants nationwide.

Hooters: Dine-in guests will get free curly fries, waffle fries, or tots with any entree purchased on Thursday.

Jack-in-the-Box: New and existing members of the Jack Pack loyalty program can get a free large order of regular or curly fries with a minimum $15 purchase on Thursday.

McDonald’s: Use the McDonald’s app to get free fries of any size on Thursday, no purchase necessary! Join MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the app to receive a free large order of fries with a $1 minimum purchase.

Penn Station: Get a free order of fries with the purchase of any sub sandwich.

Rally’s: Use the official Rally’s app for a free XL order of seasoned fries. Offer good Friday – Sunday.

Sonic: Get free medium tots or fries with any in-app purchase.

Wendy’s: Get free fries or breakfast potatoes with any purchase made using the official app. GrubHub users will get a free Frosty with the purchase of a small fry. Offers good Thursday – Sunday.

White Castle: Buy one small fry and get one free using a coupon available on the White Castle website. Click here to view the coupon.