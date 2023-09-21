National Guard recruiting event in Indianapolis

Indiana National Guard logo. The Indiana National Guard is holding a recruiting event Thursday in downtown Indianapolis. ((Provided Image/Indiana National Guard)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Army National Guard is looking for Hoosiers to join the ranks.

National Guard recruiters will be hosting a recruiting event at the Indiana War Memorial Plaza on Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

The event will be open to the public and include military vehicle displays, food trucks, an inflatable obstacle course, and interactive displays.

Recruiters will be on hand to discuss the role and mission of the Indiana National Guard, the role it plays in giving back to the community, the challenges of talent acquisition, and the referral enlistment program.

The referral enlistment program offers people over 18 the opportunity to earn $1,000 by referring qualified friends or family members for enlistment in the Indiana National Guard.

Click here to learn more about education and career opportunities available through the National Guard.