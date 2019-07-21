National Ice Cream Day: Popular downtown shop says flavor options are endless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you stroll down Mass Ave. on any given weekend, there’s a good chance you’ve seen the long lines outside Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream shop.

The store isn’t local to Indianapolis, but Sub Zero Indiana manager John Einsfeld says the Mass Ave. location is the most popular Sub Zero location in the country.

That’s proof people in central Indiana love their ice cream.

Sub Zero works by flash-freezing ice cream using liquid nitrogen to -321 degrees. Visitors start their customized experience by choosing their milk base, flavors, mix-ins and texture. A cloud of frozen nitrogen then fills the air and 45 seconds later, the ice cream is ready.

Einsfeld says there are so many variations that someone could come in every day for the rest of their lives and never have the same flavor.

Whether it’s an 85-year-old grandfather eating flash-frozen ice cream or a 2- year-old toddler trying to finish a dripping cone, ice cream is a treat anyone can get behind.

When asked how Sub Zero on Mass Ave. was celebrating July 21, which is National Ice Cream Day, Einsfeld said, “I don’t mean to boast, but every day is National Ice Cream Day in here.”