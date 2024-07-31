National Night Out coming to Indianapolis, surrounding areas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Night Out is an annual event designed to promote partnerships between law enforcement and local communities, over 50 cities in Indiana will celebrate on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Boone County
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Zionsville Town Hall,1100 W Oak St.
Brown County
Nashville Metropolitan Police Department
- Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Location: Village Green, Intersection of West Main Street and South Jefferson Street
Hendricks County
- Date: Oct. 1, 2024
- Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Location: Arbuckle Acres Park, 402 E. Main St.
- Date: Oct 1, 2024
- Time: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.
Marion County
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Don Challis Park,1100 S. 9th Ave
Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Community Justice Campus, 695 Justice Way
Hamilton County
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square
- Time: 5-7 p.m.
- Location: Fishers Police Department, 4 Municipal Drive
- Time: 6-8 p.m.
- Location: Noblesville Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St.
- Time: 5-8 p.m.
- Location: Quaker Park, 17501 Dartown Rd.
