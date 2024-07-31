Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

National Night Out coming to Indianapolis, surrounding areas

Indianapolis police departments and surrounding areas will celebrate National Night Out with law enforcement and community members. (Photo Provided/ IMPD News Facebook)
by: Serena Thompson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Night Out is an annual event designed to promote partnerships between law enforcement and local communities, over 50 cities in Indiana will celebrate on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Boone County

Zionsville Police Department:

  • Time: 6-8 p.m.
  • Location: Zionsville Town Hall,1100 W Oak St.

Brown County

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department

  • Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Village Green, Intersection of West Main Street and South Jefferson Street

Hendricks County

Brownsburg Police Department:

  • Date: Oct. 1, 2024
  • Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Arbuckle Acres Park, 402 E. Main St.

Plainfield Police Department:

  • Date: Oct 1, 2024
  • Time: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.

Marion County

Beech Grove Police Department

  • Time: 6-8 p.m.
  • Location: Don Challis Park,1100 S. 9th Ave

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

  • Time: 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Community Justice Campus, 695 Justice Way

Hamilton County

Carmel Police Department:

  • Time: 6-8 p.m.
  • Location: Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square

Fisher Police Department

  • Time: 5-7 p.m.
  • Location: Fishers Police Department, 4 Municipal Drive

Noblesville Police Department

  • Time: 6-8 p.m.
  • Location: Noblesville Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St.

Westfield Police Department

  • Time: 5-8 p.m.
  • Location: Quaker Park, 17501 Dartown Rd.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight | Stop the...
Health Spotlight /
German city renamed ‘Swiftkirchen’ for...
Entertainment /
Dwight Freeney defied the odds...
Indianapolis Colts /
Mastodons, frequently found in Indiana,...
Indiana News /
Cut your risk of dementia...
Health Wellness /
Indy Moms: Summer and year-round...
Local News /
TheeAllyE invites you to Indiana...
News /
Indy to host upcoming Big...
Sports /