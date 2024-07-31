National Night Out coming to Indianapolis, surrounding areas

Indianapolis police departments and surrounding areas will celebrate National Night Out with law enforcement and community members. (Photo Provided/ IMPD News Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Night Out is an annual event designed to promote partnerships between law enforcement and local communities, over 50 cities in Indiana will celebrate on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Boone County

Zionsville Police Department:

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Zionsville Town Hall,1100 W Oak St.

Brown County

Nashville Metropolitan Police Department

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Village Green, Intersection of West Main Street and South Jefferson Street

Hendricks County

Brownsburg Police Department:

Date: Oct. 1, 2024

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Arbuckle Acres Park, 402 E. Main St.

Plainfield Police Department:

Date: Oct 1, 2024

Time: 5-7:30 p.m.

Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.

Marion County

Beech Grove Police Department

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Don Challis Park,1100 S. 9th Ave

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Community Justice Campus, 695 Justice Way

Hamilton County

Carmel Police Department:

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Carmel Gazebo, 1 Civic Square

Fisher Police Department

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Fishers Police Department, 4 Municipal Drive

Noblesville Police Department

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Location: Noblesville Boys & Girls Club, 1700 Conner St.

Westfield Police Department