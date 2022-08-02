Local

‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –“National Night Out” is a decades-old tradition that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Police agencies around the country will host events.

The Larence Police Department is among those participating in building a connection. According to LPD, it hopes to restore a “sense of community.”

There are 18 neighborhoods in the city that are hosting events and activities from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. LPD is asking its residents to lock their doors, turn on outside porch lights, and spend time with law enforcement and others in the neighborhood.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet Mayor Steven Collier, city council members, other elected officials, police officers, firefighters, and more service providers who plan to attend the events.

The city of Indianapolis is also participating in National Night Out.

Mayor Hogsett, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, IMPD Community Engagement, and Immigrant Outreach will host the 2022 Community Crime Fighter of the Year, and present an award to honorees who have developed police and community partnerships to improve their neighborhoods. Police Chief Randal Taylor is expected to make rounds throughout the city and attend NNO block party events. IMPD is encouraging the public to come out.

