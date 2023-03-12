National organization helping with search for missing Indy teen

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shariah Williams has been missing since February 23. The North Central High School student was last seen in her bedroom and never returned home that day.

“Shariah is smart, she is funny, she is just so silly, she’s artistic, she’s so creative,” said Shariah’s mother, Alisha Hollowell.

Hollowell and a handful of others were putting up flyers with Shariah’s picture near North Central High School Saturday.

IMPD missing persons detectives consider Williams a runaway, but they say she’s not in any danger.

“We have to remember here, she’s a minor, she’s 17 years old, so she’s still under the care and custody of her mother, and if they believe she’s safe, have they seen her? Have they spoken to her?” Asked Natalie Wilson, Co-Founder of the Black and Missing Foundation.

The non-profit was established 15 years ago to bring attention to missing person cases involving people of color, which often don’t receive much attention in the media.

“If I asked any of your viewers to name a person of color that has garnered national media coverage, they can’t. But we can all name the Natalie Holloways, the Chandra Levys, the Gabby Petitos,” Wilson said.

Hollowell says she’s struggling daily knowing that her daughter is out somewhere, and even just hearing that she is safe will calm her fears.

“Never give up on your children, you just keep going and pushing and going strong for your children no matter what,” she said.

Anyone with information on Shariah should call the police, or you can report the tip anonymously to the Black and Missing Foundation.