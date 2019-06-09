National Pollinator Week is in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- With National Pollinator Week coming up June 17-23, now is a great time to consider the importance of pollinators in our environment.

Pollinators are crucial to the food web and native plants are an important part of that web.

Mary Hayes, who is an outreach and education specialist with the White River Alliance, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk more about the topic.

For more information on pollinators click here. If you would like to participate in KIB's Pollinator Count until June 23 click here.