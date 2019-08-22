National Transportation Center program giving students new career options

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Transportation Center has launched a new program that helps students land jobs right out of high school.

After graduating from the 20-week, 418-hour program, students walk away with several certifications, giving them a lot of career options.

The course is set up to allow students to still work other jobs. Classes are Tuesday and Thursday nights and Saturday during the day.

It also helps fill a need in the transportation industry, which desperately needs workers.

Many transportation companies have invested money in the course so these students graduate the program debt-free.

It operates different than your typical classroom. There are no grades and no textbooks.

Students have to show instructors they know how to complete a task before they’re able to learn a new skill.

As technology advances, the industry needs workers who know how to use it.

Students can become industrial factory workers, diesel mechanics or even the person who does electrical work and repairs on aircraft support vehicles.

“The pay that is offered by these is well and above what many people, even after achieving a four-year degree can hope to see and the career stability is phenomenal,” said instructor David Jones.

The National Transportation Center is also working to recruit veterans.

