National Urban League Conference welcomes 2020 presidential candidates, kicks off career fair, tech summit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 2019 National Urban League Conference is bringing in new networking opportunities for people of color and others in Indianapolis.

“This is not your average career fair,” Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Wanda Jackson, said.

Local and nationally known companies like Eli Lilly and Nationwide have recruiters on-site, ready to prepare and hire future employees.

“If you’re looking for a job, if you’re trying to look for what’s next in your career this is the place to be,” Jackson said.

The fair also features their program TechConnect.

It’s a free two-day summit that focuses on the intersection between technology, culture and entertainment. It’s a destination for innovators of color who are looking to learn how to expand their brand through the tech field.

News 8 talked with Colby Tyner about why he feels the tech field is important to entrepreneurs and other in the workforce.

“Everything we do in the world right now has something to do with technology, so if you’re one of those people that’s trying to figure out how things work this is where you need to be,” TechConnect organizer, Colby Tyner, said.

The National Urban League Career Fair and Tech Summit are both happening July 25-26.

The career goes on from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Click here for more information on the career fair, TechConnect and the other events going on National Urban League Conference.